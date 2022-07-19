Reason Of Raphael Varane's Absence Against Crystal Palace Explained

Raphael Varane was not named in the Manchester United squad for their pre-season game against Crystal Palace on Tuesday, and a recent report has provided info to explicate the reason behind his absence.

United played against the South London side in Melbourne in their third pre-season game this summer, and won 3-1 thanks to goals from Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho.

Joe Ward of Crystal Palace scored their consolation goal while United's Will Fish was sent off in the dying moments of the match.

But the World Cup-winning defender was not in the midst of things at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, as he was not named in the squad for the second pre-season tie of the Australia leg of the tour.

According to Manchester Evening News, the French defender 'has not been risked again by Manchester United after he sustained a knock in training'.

He also wasn't a part of the proceedings in United's first pre-season game in Melbourne against local A-League side Melbourne Victory due to injury.

The French defender is said to be training with the team nevertheless, as stated in the same report.

Raphael Varane joined the Old Trafford club from Spanish giants Real Madrid last summer, 10 years after Sir Alex Ferguson came close to signing him as a teenager back then.

He had a tough start to life in the North-West, enduring a disastrous campaign with the Red Devils marred with injuries as his team finished sixth in the Premier League and extended their trophyless run to five years.

