Official: Referee selected for Manchester United's Premier League opener

Manchester United host Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday to kick off the 2020/21 Premier League season.

Palace started their league campaign with a 1-0 win over Southampton at the weekend, with Wilfried Zaha scoring the only goal at Selhurst Park.

United will be looking to build on Champions League qualification in the 2019/20 season this time around - securing more points would be one way of doing that.

The Eagles were actually triumphant at Old Trafford last term, with Patrick van Aanholt's stoppage-time winner securing a 2-1 win.

It was United's first defeat of the season, so suffering the same fate this weekend would be a catastrophic start after a frustrating summer transfer window.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hasn't been backed as of yet, so the club's success this term will likely be down to his ability to continue improving his current crop.

Martin Atkinson will be in charge of the match, after officiating Everton's 1-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur in GW1.

It will be the 50th United game Atkinson has refereed, with the Reds winning 28 and losing 10 of his previous 49.

Atkinson was actually in Solskjaer's side's last Premier League outing, the 2-0 win at Leicester City which secured a top-four spot on the final day in July.

Let's hope he gives us a stress-free experience to start the new season, in what should really be a straightforward victory.

