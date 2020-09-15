SI.com
Stretford Paddock
HomeMatch DayTransfersAcademyNews
Search

Official: Referee selected for Manchester United's Premier League opener

Alex Turk

Manchester United host Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday to kick off the 2020/21 Premier League season.

Palace started their league campaign with a 1-0 win over Southampton at the weekend, with Wilfried Zaha scoring the only goal at Selhurst Park.

United will be looking to build on Champions League qualification in the 2019/20 season this time around - securing more points would be one way of doing that.

The Eagles were actually triumphant at Old Trafford last term, with Patrick van Aanholt's stoppage-time winner securing a 2-1 win.

It was United's first defeat of the season, so suffering the same fate this weekend would be a catastrophic start after a frustrating summer transfer window.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hasn't been backed as of yet, so the club's success this term will likely be down to his ability to continue improving his current crop.

Martin Atkinson will be in charge of the match, after officiating Everton's 1-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur in GW1.

It will be the 50th United game Atkinson has refereed, with the Reds winning 28 and losing 10 of his previous 49.

Atkinson was actually in Solskjaer's side's last Premier League outing, the 2-0 win at Leicester City which secured a top-four spot on the final day in July.

Let's hope he gives us a stress-free experience to start the new season, in what should really be a straightforward victory.

Be sure to follow @StretfordPaddck and check out the latest News from Old Trafford, as Alex Bagueley discusses movements in the Sergio Reguilon interest...

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why Jack Grealish's new contract doesn't rule out Manchester United move

Why Jack Grealish's new Aston Villa contract doesn't rule out a future move to Manchester United

Alex Turk

Manchester United defender's exit at serious risk of breaking down

Chris Smalling's Manchester United exit could be at serious risk of breaking down as AS Roma complete another centre-back signing.

Alex Turk

FIFA 21: Manchester United starlet receives major upgrade to his rating

Manchester United starlet Mason Greenwood has received a major upgrade to his FIFA 21 rating

Alex Turk

Manchester United shift focus towards completing deal for highly-rated defender

Manchester United have shifted their transfer focus towards Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon, with a bid imminent.

Alex Turk

NINE players Manchester United can afford to sell before the transfer window shuts

Manchester United can afford to sell these nine players before the transfer window shuts next month.

Alex Turk

£7.5m-rated Manchester United defender tipped to join Chris Smalling in Italy

Marcos Rojo has been tipped to leave Manchester United this summer, with Italy touted as his most likely destination.

Alex Turk

Manchester United reject transfer approach for wantaway defender

Manchester United have rejected a transfer approach for Diogo Dalot, but will sell him if their £20m valuation is met.

Alex Turk

Revealed: Brandon Williams' role if Manchester United sign a new left-back

Brandon William's role if Manchester United sign a new left-back this summer has been revealed.

Alex Turk

FIFA 21: Five Manchester United players' ratings revealed

Five Manchester United players' ratings have been revealed ahead of the release of FIFA 21 next month, with four in the top 100.

Alex Turk

Manchester United £18m apart from Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho valuation

Manchester United are reportedly £18m apart from Borussia Dortmund's valuation of Jadon Sancho.

Alex Turk