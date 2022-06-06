Report: Alessia Russo Voted Players' Player Of The Year

Alessia Russo received the women’s inaugural Players’ Player of the Year award following a positive season on the route back from injury.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Russo racked up 17 goals and assists across all competitions and led the scoring charts for Manchester United in the Women's Super League with nine goals to her name.

The 23-year-old finished the campaign with some memorable moments including her heroics versus Everton where we saw her score twice to overturn a 1-0 deficit.

Despite the team falling short of a European place, Russo was instrumental to the highs of the season and has been rewarded by England manager, Sarina Weigman, with a spot on her provisional Euros squad.

Alessio Russo with the ball at St George's Park IMAGO / PA Images

The Lionesses will contest the first of three friendlies on the 16th of June when they face Belgium at Molineux Stadium.

Russo will be looking to hold onto her spot after her most successful club season to date.

