Report: Antony To Manchester United In 'Doubt' As Ajax's Huge Price Tag Is Revealed

Antony to Manchester United could now be in "Doubt" according to a report, after AFC Ajax's price tag has been revealed.

The Red Devils are seemingly in for a whole host of players that new boss Erik Ten Hag has worked with before, with the Brazilian winger looking high on that list.

After the departures of forwards such as Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and the absence of Mason Greenwood (In addition to the poor form of most last season of those who are available), it makes sense that the club would be in for an attacking player this summer.

According to The Mirror the Dutch manager wanted to sign the player from his previous club, but now the deal has been thrown into doubt.

IMAGO / ANP

This is because of the price tag that the Eredivisie champions have supposedly set - a sum of 70million Euros.

United are also said to be close to signing Frenkie De Jong from Barcelona, and it is unclear if a deal for Antony could depend on that from a financial point of view - with it being another high value potential transfer.

Author's Verdict

The squad is definitely in need of an additional forward player, and the 22 year old would be a good choice - having played well in Ten Hag's system before.

70million Euros is steep, though, considering the need to strengthen elsewhere - so I would personally look at other potential targets before going all in.

