Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Antony To Manchester United In 'Doubt' As Ajax's Huge Price Tag Is Revealed

Antony to Manchester United could now be in "Doubt" according to a report, after AFC Ajax's price tag has been revealed.

The Red Devils are seemingly in for a whole host of players that new boss Erik Ten Hag has worked with before, with the Brazilian winger looking high on that list.

After the departures of forwards such as Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and the absence of Mason Greenwood (In addition to the poor form of most last season of those who are available), it makes sense that the club would be in for an attacking player this summer.

According to The Mirror the Dutch manager wanted to sign the player from his previous club, but now the deal has been thrown into doubt.

Antony

This is because of the price tag that the Eredivisie champions have supposedly set - a sum of 70million Euros.

United are also said to be close to signing Frenkie De Jong from Barcelona, and it is unclear if a deal for Antony could depend on that from a financial point of view - with it being another high value potential transfer.

Author's Verdict

The squad is definitely in need of an additional forward player, and the 22 year old would be a good choice - having played well in Ten Hag's system before.

70million Euros is steep, though, considering the need to strengthen elsewhere - so I would personally look at other potential targets before going all in.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Antony
News

Report: Antony To Manchester United In 'Doubt' As Ajax's Huge Price Tag Is Revealed

By Rhys James1 minute ago
de jong
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United and Barcelona Hold New Direct Contact As Frenkie De Jong Deal Gets Closer

By Alex Wallace6 minutes ago
Harry Maguire
Transfers

Report: Barcelona Request About Harry Maguire Availability Rejected By Manchester United

By Alex Wallace30 minutes ago
Martinez
Transfers

Arsenal Submit New Bid For Lisandro Martinez Also Looked At By Manchester United

By Alex Wallace55 minutes ago
Antony
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United To Hold New Contacts For Ajax Winger Antony | €80million Fee

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Juventus Fc - Acf Fiorentina Matthijs de Ligt of Juventus Fc in action during the Coppa Italia semi-final 2nd leg match between Juventus Fc and Acf Fiorentina at Allianz Stadium on April 20, 2022 in Turin, Italy.
News

Report: Manchester United 'Ready' To Move For Juventus Defender Matthijs De Ligt For Erik Ten Hag Reunion

By Rhys James4 hours ago
Andreas Pereira
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Brazilian Midfielder Andreas Pereira Close To Reach A Deal With Fulham For His Services

By Saul Escudero20 hours ago
frenkie de jong
Transfers

Report: Manchester United and Barcelona On Verge Of Agreeing £69million Fee For Frenkie De Jong

By Alex WallaceJun 26, 2022