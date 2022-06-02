Skip to main content
Report: Arnaut Danjuma to do 'Everything Possible' For Manchester United or Liverpool Move This Summer

Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma is willing to do "Everything possible" for a move to Manchester United or Liverpool this summer, according to a report.

The 25 year-old only just moved to La Liga from Bournemouth last season, and has impressed so far both in the League and in Europe.

With 16 goals and four assists in 34 appearances in all competitions in the season just gone, it's no surprise teams are taking interest. Especially with his side getting to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

El Periodico via Sport Witness claim that the player wants to leave the club this summer and has asked them to accept any offers made from top clubs, while instructing his agent to find a way out.

The Premier League is said to be his most likely destination, with Liverpool, United and Arsenal all interested.

He also said himself that he would have to consider moving if the opportunity arises.

Danjuma: “I was informed that Liverpool were following me closely. I have never had contacts with clubs or anything like that during the season – I always know about the situation after the season."

“I will never lie and I think it’s a bad quality if you are not ambitious. If a club came along that offered me a higher platform to play on sport-wise, I would always have to consider it.”

