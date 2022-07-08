Skip to main content

Report: Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie De Jong Makes Decision On His New Club Amid Manchester United And Chelsea Links

Frenkie De Jong has made a decision on whether to join Manchester United or Chelsea if he does leave Barcelona, according to a report.

The Dutchman was initially expected to remain with the Spanish giants this summer but the financial difficulties at the club may force them to sell.

Recently Chelsea have joined The Red Devils in the race to sign the midfielder, if reports are to be believed, but according to Marca (Via Managing Barca) he has made a decision on which of the two clubs he would prefer to join.

Allegedly, De Jong wants to join United over the London club if he has a choice between the two - as he values them more despite the lack of Champions League football on offer at Old Trafford next season.

There is also the pull of new manager Erik Ten Hag, who managed the 25 year old when he was Ajax and still has a good relationship with him.

Author's Verdict

With a total fee already agreed between United and Barcelona, it would seem that Manchester is De Jong's most likely destination anyway, if he is to leave.

Although for most Chelsea would look like the more enticing team to join, the attraction of playing under a manager he knows well and in a style he excels in could very well make this news true.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

frenkie de jong
News

Report: Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie De Jong Makes Decision On His New Club Amid Manchester United And Chelsea Links

By Rhys James45 seconds ago
bruno scott
News

Manchester United Full 2022 Pre Season Tour Squad | No Cristiano Ronaldo, Brandon Williams Or Phil Jones

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
De Jong
Transfers

Manchester United Uncertain If A Deal For Frenkie De Jong Can Be Completed

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Ronaldo
News

Report: Thomas Tuchel Has 'Little Interest' In Signing Manchester United Star Cristiano Ronaldo For Chelsea

By Rhys James3 hours ago
Martial
News

Anthony Martial To Be Given Another Chance At Manchester United Under Erik Ten Hag

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United vs Manchester City
Quotes

'Of Course He's Not Happy' - Rio Ferdinand On Cristiano Ronaldo Being Unhappy At Manchester United

By Rhys James4 hours ago
Brian Brobbey
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Target Brian Brobbey Price Tag Revealed

By Alex Wallace5 hours ago
Martin Svidersky
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Academy Midfielder Martin Svidersky Turns Down Renewal And Signs For Almeria Instead

By Saul Escudero14 hours ago