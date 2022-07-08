Report: Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie De Jong Makes Decision On His New Club Amid Manchester United And Chelsea Links

Frenkie De Jong has made a decision on whether to join Manchester United or Chelsea if he does leave Barcelona, according to a report.

The Dutchman was initially expected to remain with the Spanish giants this summer but the financial difficulties at the club may force them to sell.

Recently Chelsea have joined The Red Devils in the race to sign the midfielder, if reports are to be believed, but according to Marca (Via Managing Barca) he has made a decision on which of the two clubs he would prefer to join.

Allegedly, De Jong wants to join United over the London club if he has a choice between the two - as he values them more despite the lack of Champions League football on offer at Old Trafford next season.

There is also the pull of new manager Erik Ten Hag, who managed the 25 year old when he was Ajax and still has a good relationship with him.

With a total fee already agreed between United and Barcelona, it would seem that Manchester is De Jong's most likely destination anyway, if he is to leave.

Although for most Chelsea would look like the more enticing team to join, the attraction of playing under a manager he knows well and in a style he excels in could very well make this news true.

