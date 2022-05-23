Report: Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire and Anthony Elanga Questioned Amongst Manchester United Players

According to a report, Manchester United trio Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Elanga have all been questioned in regards to form by their teammates.

The 21/22 campaign was a painful seasons for fans of The Red Devils, and most players did not impress.

The MEN say, however, that these three have been questioned in particular amongst the squad.

It is said that squad player Eric Bailly, who appeared in a total of four Premier League games throughout the season, questioned the decision to continue to use Maguire despite his poor form.

IMAGO / PA Images

Although Sweden international Elanga is a youngster, the game time he received throughout interim manager Ralf Rangnick's tenure was also questioned.

Finally, Fernandes' "Wasteful approach", which sees him lose the ball a lot despite his high chance creation numbers, was allegedly a concern among some - who believed it to be a problem.

