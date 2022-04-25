Report: Chelsea and Manchester United Compete for Pau Torres

Chelsea and Manchester United consider Pau Torres as one of the defensive targets to fill in the gaps vacated by some of the unhappy players in their dressing rooms.

The Blues are preparing to lose both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on a free this summer to Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively, while the Red Devils are keen to let go of center-backs Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, and Axel Tuanzebe.

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta's future remains unclear despite positive signals regarding his extension at Cobham. The Blues are facing severe issues in recruitment planning due to the slow progress in ownership change after the sanctions imposed on former owner Roman Abramovich by the government.

According to Matt Law from the Telegraph, Manchester United's latest managerial appointment, Erik ten Hag will look to sign at least one center-back in the upcoming summer transfer window. Similarly, Thomas Tuchel will recommend Chelsea's new hierarchy to heavily invest in two new center-backs irrespective of the future of Cesar Azpilicueta.

Champions League semi-finalist Pau Torres is rated highly by both clubs due to the rare variety present in the department of left-footed defenders. Tottenham Hotspurs targeted the Spanish international last summer but the player decided to commit himself to his present club Villarreal for another season.

The 25-year-old is also targeted by Red Devil's rivals and noisy neighbors Manchester City. But the Sky Blues have priorities to fill in center-forward and defensive midfield roles inside the team.

The Spanish center-half will face Liverpool in the Champions League semifinals after beating Bayern Munich in the previous knockout tie. Unai Emery will hope that his Spanish counterpart will stay at the Yellow Submarines on a long-term basis.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |