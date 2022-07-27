Report: Christian Eriksen And Lisandro Martinez Started For Manchester United At Behind-Closed-Doors Match Against Wrexham AFC

According to reports, Manchester United played a match against Wrexham AFC, where the new signings Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez started for the Old Trafford side.

Manchester United and Wrexham decided to play this friendly game in preparation to face the new season that will start the next week.

The match took place at Carrington Training Complex, it was behind-closed-doors and it was claimed that the kick-off time was at 2 pm BST.

According to a report from Manchester Evening News on today's match: It is understood that the Midfielder Christian Eriksen and the Centre-back Lisandro Martinez were lined up by Erik Ten Hag.

It was claimed that the Danish Midfielder scored one goal on his unofficial debut for Manchester United.

The Red Devils still have two friendly fixtures left to play before the start of the new Premier League season.

These will be spaced over two days, the first one is against Atletico Madrid in Oslo on the 30th and the last one will be against Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford on July 31st.

Manchester United confirmed Lisandro Martinez signing this Wednesday afternoon, just an hour before joining his teammates for the match against Wrexham AFC.

I believe these several fixtures being played before the start of the new Premier League season will be great to keep our Manchester United players fit for what it's coming.

