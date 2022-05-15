Report: Coach Eric Ramsay Set To Stay At Manchester United Next Season

Manchester United's set-piece coach Eric Ramsay will stay with Erik ten Hag's backroom staff ahead of the start of next season. All signs have been positive since the latest recruitment meeting this week.

The former Shrewsbury Town assistant manager was recommended to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer by his former assistant coach Kieran McKenna after both of them had met during their academic studies in sports science and coaching at Loughborough University.

Eric Ramsay also works as the team's individual defensive coach but his primitive spell at the club has been criticized by fans on social media due to a series of poor results under both managers in the 2021-22 season.

IMAGO / PA Images

According to Sam Wallace of The Telegraph, incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag prefers Eric Ramsay, the club's setpiece coach to stay with his latest set of coaching recruits which include Steve McClaren and Mitchell van der Gaag.

As per the same report, Football Director John Murtough met Erik ten Hag in a meeting in Amsterdam to discuss plans for both short and long-term basis. Erik ten Hag wanted to analyze the roles of the existing coaching staff at the club as well.

Eric Ramsay is one of the youngest coaches to secure a Uefa Pro License. The former academy-level coach at Chelsea is also known to be a good speaker of French and Spanish.

Erik ten Hag's coaching staff is set to be officially announced soon as the team prepares to overcome roadblocks in the summer transfer window.

