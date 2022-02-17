Skip to main content
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Is Being Considered To Replace Harry Maguire As The New Manchester United Captain

According to a report, Ralf Rangnick has held talks with Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire about the captaincy.

The article from The Mirror says that the German boss considers switching the captaincy to "Take the pressure" off the captain,  following his struggles this season.

Maguire however, is said to be reluctant to give up the captaincy through fear of losing it for good - feeling undermined by the Portuguese superstar due to his influence in the dressing room.

Harry Maguire

It even suggests that the Englishmen thinks some of the players are losing respect for him.

Despite Maguire's reluctancy there is said to be a "Growing belief" at Old Trafford that the 37 year old will be captain before the end of the season.

Allegedly, a source from the club said this: “Originally, Ronaldo was asking players to back Harry. But the problem is the manager now wants Ronaldo to mentor all these younger players."

“That’s left Harry in no man’s land, as he’s the captain and having to say and follow whatever Ronaldo says, to keep everything sweet.”

