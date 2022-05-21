Skip to main content
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Injured For Crystal Palace Game

Cristiano Ronaldo has been Manchester United's player of the year this season after scoring more than 20 goals in his first league campaign since his homecoming to Manchester.

Manchester United will play the final game of the Premier League season against Crystal Palace. Patrick Viera will be looking for a positive result after the unfortunate incident against Everton last game where he kicked a fan. 

The Red Devils need a win to seal their Europa League qualification ahead of next season. Moreover, West Ham will play Brighton, against whom the Old Trafford-based side accepted a heavy defeat last game.

Cristiano Ronaldo

According to Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic, the Portuguese forward will miss Manchester United's final game of the season. The reason behind the Portuguese captain's absence is a hip flexor injury.

The Portuguese No.7 has faced numerous short-term injuries related to muscles, hips, and knees. Such absences are understandable given he stays fit despite his age. Moreover, the player's mentality has led to his success from the start of this campaign. 

Incoming manager Erik ten Hag prefers to keep the Portuguese forward for one more season.

