Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Injured For Crystal Palace Game
Cristiano Ronaldo has been Manchester United's player of the year this season after scoring more than 20 goals in his first league campaign since his homecoming to Manchester.
Manchester United will play the final game of the Premier League season against Crystal Palace. Patrick Viera will be looking for a positive result after the unfortunate incident against Everton last game where he kicked a fan.
The Red Devils need a win to seal their Europa League qualification ahead of next season. Moreover, West Ham will play Brighton, against whom the Old Trafford-based side accepted a heavy defeat last game.
According to Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic, the Portuguese forward will miss Manchester United's final game of the season. The reason behind the Portuguese captain's absence is a hip flexor injury.
The Portuguese No.7 has faced numerous short-term injuries related to muscles, hips, and knees. Such absences are understandable given he stays fit despite his age. Moreover, the player's mentality has led to his success from the start of this campaign.
Incoming manager Erik ten Hag prefers to keep the Portuguese forward for one more season.
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Report: Xavi Hernandez Has Spoken About Manchester United Target Signing Transfer Frenkie De Jong And Barcelona
- Report: Erik Ten Hag Has Wasted No Time - Today He Already Has A List Of Target Signings After Meeting With Manchester United
- Erik Ten Hag's Transfer Planning In Trouble After Manchester United Missed Out On Four Desired Signing Targets
- Report: Manchester United Dream Signings For Striker And Midfield Erik Ten Hag - Dutchman Rebuild Plans
- Report: Frenkie De Jong Update By Fabrizio Romano - Manchester United Target Signing For Erik Ten Hag Rebuild
- Report: Frenkie De Jong To Manchester United 95% Complete
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon