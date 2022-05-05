Report: Cristiano Ronaldo 'Would Have No Problem' Following Claims About Arrival Of New Striker To Manchester United

The Portuguese Legend Cristiano Ronaldo does not look bothered by the arrival of a new central striker to Manchester United to compete along with him, here is why.

According to reports, the future of Cristiano Ronaldo with the Red Devils has been discussed lately.

Newspaper The Athletic confirmed this week that CR7 will not be leaving Old Trafford this summer.

Also, Journalist Fabrizio Romano stated: “His contract is valid for another year and his hope is to stay at Manchester United, but only if Erik ten Hag is really sure he can believe in Cristiano as the key player for next season’s team.”

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to stay at United and will have to meet with new manager Erik ten Hag this summer to discuss his participation in the team.

Romano finishes by claiming: “My understanding is also that Cristiano would have no problem accepting the arrival of another striker on the market – Man United will 100% sign a new central striker but this is not linked to the future of Cristiano Ronaldo. There is an obvious need to replace Edinson Cavani, whose contract is about to expire, while there are also issues with players like Rashford and Martial, who aren’t providing enough goals for the club at the moment.”

