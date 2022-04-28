Report: Crystal Palace Considering Move For Manchester United Defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka
According to a report, Crystal Palace are considering moving for Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the summer transfer window.
The Englishman left the Eagles in 2019 for a reported fee of £50million, after an impressive time in their first team.
He became Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's second signing for the club, and was first choice at right-back up until this season and the emergence of Diogo Dalot, who has since started ahead of him more often than not.
The Athletic have said that Crystal palace are considering bringing him back to the club, as they need more competition in his position,
It is said that if a switch does happen, it would likely be a loan move rather than a permanent transfer.
However, it is understood that this is early days and the Red Devils' manager to-be Erik Ten Hag has still not had an opportunity to properly assess his new squad.
The 24 year-old's contract at the club expires in June of 2024.
