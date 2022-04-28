Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Crystal Palace Considering Move For Manchester United Defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka

According to a report, Crystal Palace are considering moving for Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the summer transfer window.

The Englishman left the Eagles in 2019 for a reported fee of £50million, after an impressive time in their first team. 

He became Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's second signing for the club, and was first choice at right-back up until this season and the emergence of Diogo Dalot, who has since started ahead of him more often than not.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

The Athletic have said that Crystal palace are considering bringing him back to the club, as they need more competition in his position,

It is said that if a switch does happen, it would likely be a loan move rather than a permanent transfer. 

However, it is understood that this is early days and the Red Devils' manager to-be Erik Ten Hag has still not had an opportunity to properly assess his new squad.

The 24 year-old's contract at the club expires in June of 2024.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Aaron Wan-Bissaka
News

Report: Crystal Palace Considering Move For Manchester United Defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka

By Rhys Jamesjust now
imago1010897930h
News

Manchester United Women's U-21 beat Chelsea Women's U-21 6-2 on Aggregate to Win the FA WSL Academy League Title

By Alan Bince3 hours ago
Harry Maguire
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Centre Back Harry Maguire Out For Rest Of The Season Following Injury - Erik Ten Hag Looking For New Centre Back

By Saul Escudero10 hours ago
Sir Alex Ferguson
News

Sir Alex Ferguson Sends Message to Erik Ten Hag Ahead of Manchester United Move

By Rhys James13 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Villareal
Opinions

Report: It Is Revealed Where Manchester United Would Be Without Cristiano Ronaldo Goals

By Saul Escudero16 hours ago
Harry Maguire
News

Ralf Rangnick Confirms Jadon Sancho and Harry Maguire Are Set to Miss Manchester United vs Chelsea

By Rhys James20 hours ago
de jong
Transfers

Report: Frenkie De Jong Is Believed To Be The 'Cornerstone Of His Winning Project' - Could Manchester United Land The Midfielder?

By Saul Escudero21 hours ago
Corner Flag
Match Day

Manchester United v Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League - UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil AndrewApr 27, 2022