Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Darwin Nunez Keen on Premier League Move With Manchester United and Liverpool Interested

Benfica's Darwin Nunez is keen on a move to the Premier League, according to a report, with Manchester United and Liverpool interested.

The striker scored 34 goals in 41 appearances for the side last season, and looks set for a move to a big club this transfer window.

The Red Devils are the team who have been linked to the forward most so far, with Jacque Talbot on FootballTransfers.com claiming that although the 22 year-old wants Champions League football, the pull of the club could prove too enticing.

Darwin Nunez

They have also said that Newcastle are not confident but are keen on the Portuguese, and while Spurs have at least met with his representatives, it is not certain whether or not Antonio Conte wants to move for him.

The report finally states that Real Madrid are "Loosely linked" with Nunez, but are against the idea of a big name forward after their failed pursue of Kylian Mbappe.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Darwin Nunez
News

Report: Darwin Nunez Keen on Premier League Move With Manchester United and Liverpool Interested

By Rhys James1 minute ago
Darwin Nunez with Benfica
Transfers

Breaking: Darwin Nunez's Signing Will Be Finalized After Tomorrow's Champions League Final Amid Interest Manchester United, Liverpool & Real Madrid

By Saul Escudero8 hours ago
Manchester United Badge or Logo
News

Report: Manchester United Debt Rises Up To 587 Million Euros In Latest Financial Accounts - Glazer Brothers Still Getting Paid Their Dividends

By Saul Escudero10 hours ago
Manu Koné
Transfers

Report: Manchester United After Bundesliga Midfielder Manu Koné Amid Interest From Juventus And Leicester City

By Saul Escudero12 hours ago
Nordi Mukiele
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Make Initial Contact Over a Transfer for Nordi Mukiele

By Alex Wallace15 hours ago
Joao Gomes
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Is Interested In Signing Midfielder Joao Gomes From Brazilian Side Flamengo

By Saul Escudero16 hours ago
cavani
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Forward Uruguayan Edison Cavani Has Another Team In The List Of Suitors To Play For Next Season

By Saul Escudero17 hours ago
Christopher Nkunku
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Could Officially Bid for Christopher Nkunku in the Next Week

By Alex Wallace18 hours ago