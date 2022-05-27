Report: Darwin Nunez Keen on Premier League Move With Manchester United and Liverpool Interested

Benfica's Darwin Nunez is keen on a move to the Premier League, according to a report, with Manchester United and Liverpool interested.

The striker scored 34 goals in 41 appearances for the side last season, and looks set for a move to a big club this transfer window.

The Red Devils are the team who have been linked to the forward most so far, with Jacque Talbot on FootballTransfers.com claiming that although the 22 year-old wants Champions League football, the pull of the club could prove too enticing.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

They have also said that Newcastle are not confident but are keen on the Portuguese, and while Spurs have at least met with his representatives, it is not certain whether or not Antonio Conte wants to move for him.

The report finally states that Real Madrid are "Loosely linked" with Nunez, but are against the idea of a big name forward after their failed pursue of Kylian Mbappe.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon