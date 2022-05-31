Report: Darwin Nunez Price Tag Revealed as Manchester United Prepare Offer
Benfica striker Darwin Nunez's price tag has been revealed, according to a report, with Manchester United said to be interested in the player.
The 22 year-old scored 26 goals in 28 games in the Primeira Liga last season, while providing four assists. He also scored six in 10 in the Champions League.
Naturally, links to bigger clubs have surfaced and the Red Devils are among them - and with Cristiano Ronaldo the only recognised striker in the team at the moment, it makes sense that they are looking for one to back him up.
TalkSport have said that the Portuguese is valued at £68million by his club - which they will ask clubs to pay for his services.
Additionally, they say the player is keen on the project being built at United - especially with the arrival of former Ajax coach Erik Ten Hag.
The transfer window will open on July 1st.
