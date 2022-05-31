Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Darwin Nunez Price Tag Revealed as Manchester United Prepare Offer

Benfica striker Darwin Nunez's price tag has been revealed, according to a report, with Manchester United said to be interested in the player.

The 22 year-old scored 26 goals in 28 games in the Primeira Liga last season, while providing four assists. He also scored six in 10 in the Champions League.

Naturally, links to bigger clubs have surfaced and the Red Devils are among them - and with Cristiano Ronaldo the only recognised striker in the team at the moment, it makes sense that they are looking for one to back him up.

Nunez

TalkSport have said that the Portuguese is valued at £68million by his club - which they will ask clubs to pay for his services.

Additionally, they say the player is keen on the project being built at United - especially with the arrival of former Ajax coach Erik Ten Hag.

The transfer window will open on July 1st.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Nunez
News

Report: Darwin Nunez Price Tag Revealed as Manchester United Prepare Offer

By Rhys James54 seconds ago
Diogo Dalot
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Have Rejected Offer For Right-Back Diogo Dalot - Roma Are Keen On The Player

By Saul Escudero4 minutes ago
Rashford
Quotes

David James Reveals How Erik Ten Hag Can Improve Marcus Rashford's Form For Manchester United

By Rhys James32 minutes ago
Kante
Quotes

Ex Chelsea Defender Speaks Out on N'Golo Kante's Links to Manchester United

By Rhys James52 minutes ago
Timber
Quotes

Erik Ten Hag Target Jurrien Timber Breaks Silence on Manchester United Links

By Rhys James1 hour ago
De Jong
Transfers

Report: Manchester United snubbed by Frenkie De Jong with Barcelona Admission

By Kieran Neller1 hour ago
Andreas Pereira
Transfers

Confirmed: Manchester United Transfer Collapses After Failed Negotiations For Brazilian Midfielder

By Kieran Neller3 hours ago
Aaron-Wan-Bissaka
Transfers

Report: Serie A Tim Side Interested In Signing Manchester United Right-Back Aaron Wan-Bissaka

By Saul Escudero11 hours ago