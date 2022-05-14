Report: Diogo Dalot Integral Part Of Erik ten Hag's Plan

Diogo Dalot waits optimistically ahead of next season as incoming manager Erik ten Hag has got a piece of good news for him.

The former fullback from FC Porto has struggled consistently with injuries in previous seasons at Manchester United. He was signed by the Red Devils in former manager Jose Mourinho's final season at the club.

Diogo Dalot found his resurgence to first-team football during his loan spell at AC Milan in 2020.-21 season.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

According to the Portuguese newspaper O Jogo, the right-back is a ‘firm’ part of the Dutchman's plan as he tries to build a squad that could rejuvenate success back at Old Trafford.

Last summer, the Portuguese wingback had been on the radar of multiple clubs as the Red Devils were open to listening to offers for the player. Since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left the club, Diogo Dalot went on to start 18 times for the club in all competitions.

As per the same report, Diogo Dalot's versatility and offensive abilities influenced the Dutchman's likin for the player. The former Ajax manager trusts the player's qualities for the major rebuild of the team moving forward.

