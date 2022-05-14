Report: Diogo Dalot Integral Part Of Erik ten Hag's Plan
Diogo Dalot waits optimistically ahead of next season as incoming manager Erik ten Hag has got a piece of good news for him.
The former fullback from FC Porto has struggled consistently with injuries in previous seasons at Manchester United. He was signed by the Red Devils in former manager Jose Mourinho's final season at the club.
Diogo Dalot found his resurgence to first-team football during his loan spell at AC Milan in 2020.-21 season.
According to the Portuguese newspaper O Jogo, the right-back is a ‘firm’ part of the Dutchman's plan as he tries to build a squad that could rejuvenate success back at Old Trafford.
Last summer, the Portuguese wingback had been on the radar of multiple clubs as the Red Devils were open to listening to offers for the player. Since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left the club, Diogo Dalot went on to start 18 times for the club in all competitions.
As per the same report, Diogo Dalot's versatility and offensive abilities influenced the Dutchman's likin for the player. The former Ajax manager trusts the player's qualities for the major rebuild of the team moving forward.
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Report: Xavi Hernandez Has Spoken About Manchester United Target Signing Transfer Frenkie De Jong And Barcelona
- Report: Erik Ten Hag Has Wasted No Time - Today He Already Has A List Of Target Signings After Meeting With Manchester United
- Erik Ten Hag's Transfer Planning In Trouble After Manchester United Missed Out On Four Desired Signing Targets
- Report: Manchester United Dream Signings For Striker And Midfield Erik Ten Hag - Dutchman Rebuild Plans
- Report: Frenkie De Jong Update By Fabrizio Romano - Manchester United Target Signing For Erik Ten Hag Rebuild
- Report: Frenkie De Jong To Manchester United 95% Complete
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon