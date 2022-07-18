Report: England U-21 Midfielder James Garner Shares His Thoughts On Future As Manchester United Player

According to reports, Manchester United Midfielder James Garner has broke the silence on his future at the Red Devils.

The former Nottingham Forest player came back to the Red Devils after a successful loan spell at the Tricky Trees.

Garner played an important role in the Midfield and helped Forest win their Championship Play-offs to earn promotion to the Premier League this 2022/2023 season.

Nottingham Forest did not want to let him go as he was so valuable they wanted to keep the 21-year-old for the upcoming campaign.

Unfortunately for them, James Garner decided to rejoin the Old Trafford side with hopes of having a chance under Erik Ten Hag in his new project for the next season.

Talking to MUTV in an interview Garner spoke about his loan spell at Forest, he said:

"It was huge. You learn a lot out on loan. You learn about yourself. I have learnt that I felt I can compete at a high level, that is what I think I have learnt the most"

The Under 21 England International was also asked about wanting to be at Manchester United, he said:

"Of course, I want to be a Manchester United player. I think, even if you do not play for United. I feel it is most people's dream. That is obviously my aim this season and I have got to have a good pre-season and hopefully that happens"

When he was asked about the future the Midfielder stated:

"The future? Probably the exact same answer: to be a Manchester United player. Ever since I was a little boy, I have grown as a player and a man, I feel like my whole life has been in Manchester"

Author Verdict:

James Garner under no doubt has a great future at Manchester United, it is just a matter of time for him to settle into the first team.

