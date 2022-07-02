Skip to main content

Report: Eric Bailly Makes Decision On Manchester United Future Following Erik Ten Hag Arrival

Eric Bailly has made a decision on his Manchester United future following the arrival of Erik Ten Hag, according to a report.

There have already been a whole host of departures at the club, with many players leaving on a free transfer due to contracts expiring. With some in the squad struggling for game time in recent seasons, there could be more looking for a way out.

The Ivory Coast international is one of these who many expected to ask to leave the club now, only receiving the equivalent of just over five ninety minutes last season, despite being injury free for the most part.

Sky Sports, according to Utdreport on Twitter, have reported that the 28 year old prefers to stay with The Red Devils for the upcoming campaign and fight for his place. 

With the arrival of the new manager, the central defender could see a clean slate wiped for his United career - potentially leading to more chances to win a spot in the starting line-up.

He will face fierce competition though, with positional peers Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelöf all seemingly ahead of him. 

The club have been linked to other players in this position too, such as Lisandro Martinez of AFC Ajax - meaning Ten Hag could be looking for even more options in defence.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Eric Bailly
News

Report: Eric Bailly Makes Decision On Manchester United Future Following Erik Ten Hag Arrival

By Rhys Jamesjust now
Dean Henderson
Transfers

Official: Dean Henderson Joins Nottingham Forest on Loan

By Alex Wallace4 minutes ago
Paul Pogba World Cup 2018
News

FIFA: Watch The New Semi-Automated Offside Technology That Will Be Used In Qatar World Cup 2022 For The First Time In Football History

By Saul Escudero7 hours ago
Erik ten Hag
News

Report: This Is Erik Ten Hag's Plan To Put An End To Leaks At Manchester United The Next Season

By Saul Escudero9 hours ago
lisandro martinez
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Make £34.5million Bid For Lisandro Martinez

By Alex Wallace11 hours ago
Martinez
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Reach Verbal Agreement With Ajax For Lisandro Martinez

By Alex Wallace12 hours ago
Martinez
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Preparing Bid For Lisandro Martinez

By Alex Wallace14 hours ago
Henderson
Transfers

Report: Nottingham Forest Seal Signing Of Dean Henderson On Loan From Manchester United

By Alex Wallace15 hours ago