Report: Eric Bailly Makes Decision On Manchester United Future Following Erik Ten Hag Arrival

Eric Bailly has made a decision on his Manchester United future following the arrival of Erik Ten Hag, according to a report.

There have already been a whole host of departures at the club, with many players leaving on a free transfer due to contracts expiring. With some in the squad struggling for game time in recent seasons, there could be more looking for a way out.

The Ivory Coast international is one of these who many expected to ask to leave the club now, only receiving the equivalent of just over five ninety minutes last season, despite being injury free for the most part.

Sky Sports, according to Utdreport on Twitter, have reported that the 28 year old prefers to stay with The Red Devils for the upcoming campaign and fight for his place.

With the arrival of the new manager, the central defender could see a clean slate wiped for his United career - potentially leading to more chances to win a spot in the starting line-up.

He will face fierce competition though, with positional peers Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelöf all seemingly ahead of him.

The club have been linked to other players in this position too, such as Lisandro Martinez of AFC Ajax - meaning Ten Hag could be looking for even more options in defence.

