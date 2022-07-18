Report: Erik Ten Hag Addressed Comments About Lisandro Martinez's Height Being A Problem To Play As Centre-Back At Manchester United

According to claims, Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has immediately addressed negative comments about the third Red Devils' signing Lisandro Martinez.

There were several negative comments about the Argentinian, mainly about his height when it comes to play as a Centre-back. Nevertheless Erik Ten Hag does not think so.

IMAGO / Alterphotos

The former Ajax defender stands at 5ft 9in which translates to 175cm, it was said Martinez is set to become the shortest player in next season's Premier League.

Manchester City’s Nathan Ake, who previously managed to play at Premier League level with Bournemouth, was noted as the shortest last season, he is only 180cm.

According to reports from Sky Sports, it was explained why despite the comments about the Argentinian International being the shortest Centre-back at the Premier League.

Erik Ten Hag trusted him. It's easy to understand based on the defender statistics.

The Dutchman never hesitated when it came to trust Lisandro Martinez in the heart of the Centre-back position at Ajax, which was the best one in the Eredivisie.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

The report claims Martinez completed more headed clearances than any other player in the Ajax first team last season, winning 71% of aerial duels.

In addition, the 24-year-old had more successful long passes per 90 minutes than any player in Erik Ten Hag’s squad.

The former Ajax manager wanted to sign a ball playing Centre-back this window and the Argentinian Martinez is the answer to his cravings.

It is going to be noticed if once the season begins there are problems with Martinez's height.

However, since many short Centre-backs have been seen in the past performing just as well, Erik Ten Hag doesn’t think it will be as big as issue as some affirm.

A clear example is, former Liverpool midfielder Javier Mascherano became a very good centre-back at Barcelona.

The retired Argentinian International stands at 5ft 9in. Also the World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro is another.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon