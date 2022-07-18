Skip to main content

Report: Erik Ten Hag Addressed Comments About Lisandro Martinez's Height Being A Problem To Play As Centre-Back At Manchester United

According to claims, Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has immediately addressed negative comments about the third Red Devils' signing Lisandro Martinez.

There were several negative comments about the Argentinian, mainly about his height when it comes to play as a Centre-back. Nevertheless Erik Ten Hag does not think so.

lisandro martinez

The former Ajax defender stands at 5ft 9in which translates to 175cm, it was said Martinez is set to become the shortest player in next season's Premier League.

Manchester City’s Nathan Ake, who previously managed to play at Premier League level with Bournemouth, was noted as the shortest last season, he is only 180cm.

According to reports from Sky Sports, it was explained why despite the comments about the Argentinian International being the shortest Centre-back at the Premier League.

Erik Ten Hag trusted him. It's easy to understand based on the defender statistics.

The Dutchman never hesitated when it came to trust Lisandro Martinez in the heart of the Centre-back position at Ajax, which was the best one in the Eredivisie.

Martinez

The report claims Martinez completed more headed clearances than any other player in the Ajax first team last season, winning 71% of aerial duels.

In addition, the 24-year-old had more successful long passes per 90 minutes than any player in Erik Ten Hag’s squad.

The former Ajax manager wanted to sign a ball playing Centre-back this window and the Argentinian Martinez is the answer to his cravings.

It is going to be noticed if once the season begins there are problems with Martinez's height.

However, since many short Centre-backs have been seen in the past performing just as well, Erik Ten Hag doesn’t think it will be as big as issue as some affirm.

A clear example is, former Liverpool midfielder Javier Mascherano became a very good centre-back at Barcelona.

 The retired Argentinian International stands at 5ft 9in. Also the World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro is another.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

lisandro martinez
News

Report: Erik Ten Hag Addressed Comments About Lisandro Martinez's Height Being A Problem To Play As Centre-Back At Manchester United

By Saul Escudero13 seconds ago
Katie Zelem
News

Manchester United Women Extend Stay Of Star Player At The Club

By Soumyajit Roy6 minutes ago
ronaldo arriving
News

Manchester United Considering Triggering Cristiano Ronaldo Contract Extension

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Man Utd vs Melbourne Victory
Match Day

Manchester United v Crystal Palace Match Preview | Pre Season Tour Australia

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
ten hag bangkok
Match Day

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace / Where To Watch (Pre-Season): TV Channel, Live-Stream, Kick-Off Time | Melbourne, Australia

By Saul Escudero2 hours ago
Luke Shaw
Opinions

Report: Left-Back Luke Shaw Has Broken The Silence On The First Two Weeks Of Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United

By Saul Escudero2 hours ago
James Garner
News

Report: England U-21 Midfielder James Garner Shares His Thoughts On Future As Manchester United Player

By Saul Escudero3 hours ago
Erik ten Hag
Quotes

Erik Ten Hag Believes Cristiano Ronaldo Could Stay At Manchester United Longer Than Next Season

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago