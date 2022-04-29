Skip to main content
Report: Erik ten Hag and Ralf Rangnick Considering Move for Serie A Striker

Erik ten Hag and Ralf Rangnick are said to be considering whether they should move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in the summer transfer window or not, claims a report.

Osimhen has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent weeks, with a fresh report also claiming that the Red Devils have even put a bid on the table for the Nigerian through his agent.

Photo Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse March 19 , 2022 Naples, Italy soccer Napoli vs Udinese - Italian Football Championship League A TIM 2021/2022 - Diego Armando Maradona stadium. In the pic: Victor Osimhen

La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported about Osimhen's situation in detail today, claiming that Arsenal are currently the leading contenders to sign the striker but the ex-Lille man is being monitored by United.

While Arsenal would need to qualify for the Champions League, a suggestion like that hasn't been made for United.

It is stated that Ten Hag and Rangnick are now considering whether Osimhen is the right profile for the club's system or not.

Newcastle United's interest also finds a mention, with the report claiming that they would be able to financially commit the most amount of money out of all the interested English clubs.

