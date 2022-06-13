Report: Erik Ten Hag Has a 'Gentlemen's Agreement' With Ajax Regarding Manchester United Transfer Strategy

Erik Ten Hag has a "Gentlemen's agreement" with AFC Ajax regarding his Manchester United transfer strategy, according to a report.

After a tough season, finishing sixth in the Premier League, The Red Devils are seemingly targeting a whole host of players.

A number of those linked to the club are from the Dutch boss' former team Ajax.

The likes of right winger Antony and defender Jurrien Timber have both been heavily rumoured to be linking up with their old manager again in England.

The Times have reported that United are in fact interested in signing Antony at this time as part of the planned rebuild, though a deal is not at any advanced stage at the moment.

It is suggested in the article that there is no official clause in the 52 year old's contract regarding taking players from his old side, but there is a verbal agreement that he won't try to "Gut" their squad.

Despite the host of transfer targets in multiple positions, Ten Hag is said to believe in the potential of many of the underperforming players of the last campaign, including Marcus Rashford - who struggled with a measly six goals in all competitions.

