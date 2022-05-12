Report: Erik Ten Hag Has Wasted No Time - Today He Already Has A List Of Target Signings After Meeting With Manchester United
Following yesterday's crowning of Erik Ten Hag's Ajax. The Dutchman has wasted no time and today early has called a meeting with Manchester United. Where a list of target signings has been placed.
The success of Erik Ten Hag is undeniable, the Dutch manager has won the Eredivisie three times in a row, and his hustle is a clear example of this.
On Wednesday night, the 52-year-old celebrated their third championship in a row with Ajax.
However, On Thursday morning he was the one who called a meeting with Manchester United in Amsterdam, to plan for the next season.
According to The Telegraph: John Murtough caught an early flight out to Amsterdam today to meet with Ten Hag to run through their latest transfer plans in detail. Mitchell van der Gaag, Ten Hag’s assistant at Ajax was also present at the meeting.
Also, it was claimed by Journalist Sam Wallace: Steve McClaren was also at the meeting today and is likely to be part of Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United backroom staff.
These are the target signings Erik Ten Hag has officially requested in today's meeting:
