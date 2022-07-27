Report: Erik Ten Hag Makes Loan Decision On Two Manchester United Youngsters

Erik Ten Hag has made a decision regarding loans on two Manchester United youngsters, according to a report.

So far this summer, there has been a lack of loans out for young players at Old Trafford - potentially to do with the new manager wanting to assess the talents he has at his disposal in training and friendly matches before letting them go for the season.

Alvaro Fernandez is one player who has officially signed a new contract and been loaned out, to Championship side Preston North End. You can see the full story here.

According to the Daily Mail, Ten Hag has made a decision regarding Iraqi youngster Zidane Iqbal as well as 22-year-old goalkeeper Nathan Bishop.

Iqbal, who impressed in the minutes he received during pre-season, is set to stay with The Red Devils. Bishop, on the other hand, is poised to join League One club Wycombe Wanderers on loan. The Daily Mail also say that more exits will follow.

Author's Verdict

Iqbal is clearly a very talented player, as we saw especially in the friendly against Melbourne Victory in pre-season, and he could potentially make an impact in Europa League or domestic cup matches. However, I believe his development would be best served to spend the season elsewhere, playing regular first team football like Bishop.

As the report suggested, there should be plenty more loans for players who need minutes in order to develop.

