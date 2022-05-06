Report: Erik Ten Hag On Bringing Ajax Players To Manchester United Next Season

According to reports, newly appointed manager Erik Ten Hag was tested on bringing his Ajax players to Manchester United.

After Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking, Manchester United has had no hurries in hiring a new manager and had relaxed about it, taken some time to make their best choice.

The Red Devils looked at many options before replacing the Norwegian, at the end, the research went down to two people.

They were Erik Ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino, the german ended up winning the race and was already announced by Manchester United as the new manager for the next season.

Nonetheless, Ten Hag is currently focused on his Ajax team. The german is now trying to win the Eredivisie. As his team is leading the table with just two matches left to play.

Then, he will take charge of the Red Devils. He also was asked about his future on Manchester United.

According to recent reports from Outlet Voetbal International Erik Ten Hag said:

“I am not yet involved with Manchester United. I’m working on Ajax. I’m used to that [the excitement of him taking over in Manchester]. Ajax is also a big club, but it’s not about the media, it’s about football. I now have to perform with Ajax.”

Then he was asked about Cristiano Ronaldo to what he added: “Those are questions for the future. We are in an important title race and an important week. I now want to focus my attention on that and not on Manchester United.”

Although, the new Red Devils manager was happy to talk about the chant the fans recently created for him to what he answered: “I have seen that. It’s creative, well-found. Playful, fun.”

Finally he was asked about bringing his Ajax players to Old Trafford to what he was quick to answer: “No, there are no agreements about that. I now have very good players, but it’s not an issue at all.”

