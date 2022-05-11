Skip to main content
Report: Erik Ten Hag Orders Manchester United Players To Return Earlier For Pre Season After Noticing An Issue

According to claims, manager Erik Ten Hag was not impressed with the performance of current Manchester United players.

After the humiliating defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion (4-0). This season was guaranteed to be the worst ever played by the Red Devils since the Premier League was introduced in 1992.

In addition, the confirmation of Manchester United not being part of the Champions League next season.

Brighton vs Manchester Score

The only hope for United fans is the arrival of Erik Ten Hag to Manchester. Everyone's expectations are high with the Dutchman at the wheel. 

The 52-year-old is currently busy, trying to secure the Eredivisie with Ajax, after that he will depart from Amsterdam to join Manchester United.

According to Outlet The Mirror: Ten Hag has been watching Manchester United last games and has been concerned about the lack of fitness in the team. 

So much that, he will order the Red Devils to return to pre-season training two weeks early in order to prepare for what its coming.

The players were originally returning to Carrington on July 4th, but now they will begin on June 20th.

