Report: Erik Ten Hag Ready To Give Anthony Martial A Chance At Manchester United Next Season

Erik Ten Hag is ready to give Anthony Martial a chance at Manchester United next season, according to a report.

The Frenchman has endured a difficult couple of years since the 19/20 season, struggling to find a consistent run of games and form.

After the arrival of interim boss Ralf Rangnick in December, Martial was loaned out to Spanish club Sevilla - where he continued to have difficulties, despite a decent start.

The 26 year-old didn't manage to score in La Liga, just getting one assist in his nine appearances in the league. He did score in the Europa League, though, where he played three matches.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

The MEN have reported that he may be given another chance at his parent club this season, since there have been no teams "Knocking down the door" to sign the forward, though people at the club are said to have had issues with his attitude in the past.

With the departures of players such as Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard, and with Mason Greenwood unavailable due to obvious reasons - it seems The Red Devils might be short in the attacking departments without him.

The article does state that United are looking to sign another forward, though, to ease the goalscoring burden on the 37 year old Cristiano Ronaldo.

