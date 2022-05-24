Skip to main content
Report: Erik Ten Hag Set to Meet With Ralf Rangnick in Manchester United Discussion

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag is set to meet with predecessor Ralf Rangnick this week, according to a report.

The German coach was the boss since December, when he replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and despite the disappointing period he oversaw, will still be in a consultancy role at the club.

The Dutch coach has now taken over as the new Red Devils boss, replacing the German.

The Athletic have said that they will be meeting this week via zoom, rather than in person.

Ten Hag did seem to deflect a question about the 63 year-old's new job at United, leaving some to wonder whether or not he really approves of it.

Erik ten Hag

The former Ajax boss said "That is on the club" when asked about the nature of the consultancy role.

Rangnick himself did clarify back in April his own thoughts about it.

He said: "What I can tell you and confirm is I will definitely continue with my consultancy role at the end of the season and for the next two years and I'm very much looking forward to that."

"We haven't spoken, Erik and myself, but we have spoken with the board about the content, the profile of the job, the content of that consultancy role."

"We spoke about that and that's why I can now confirm I will definitely continue with that."

