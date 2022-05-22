Report: Erik Ten Hag to Make His First Manchester United Signing by the End of Next Week Amid Frenkie De Jong Rumours
According to a report, Erik Ten Hag could make his first signing as Manchester United manager by the end of next week.
After finishing his final season with AFC Ajax, the Dutchman will be present for the Red Devils' game against Crystal Palace later today.
It is said that he has already started work, with journalist Tom McDermott claiming his first signing could be concluded by the end of next week.
He said: "Belief at MUFC that ten Hag’s first transfer could be concluded before the end of next week. Not announced, but concluded between clubs and representatives."
In terms of who the signing will be, however, we do not know.
Rumours around Barcelona's Frenkie De Jong joining the club have heated up in recent days, with many suggesting United are favourites to sign the 25 year-old
Ajax defender Jurrien Timber has also been heavily linked, with the Dutch boss allegedly wanting to take him with him to Manchester.
The coming weeks will be vital in allowing us to get a grasp of who the club may sign.
