Report: Erik Ten Hag to Make Up to Five Signings for Manchester United This Summer

According to a report, Manchester United's manager to-be Erik Ten Hag could make up to five signings this summer.

The Dutch boss is set to leave Ajax on May 15th and join The Red Devils, replacing interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Much has been made of the transfers the 52 year-old will attempt to make when he arrives at the club, and The Daily Mail claim that with several players being allowed to leave this summer, there could be four or five new signings.

They also say Ten Hag will play a key role in deciding which players will stay and get offered new contracts: with Edinson Cavani, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata's deals all expiring at the end of the campaign.

The club will also welcome several players back from loan such as Andreas Pereira, James Garner, Axel Tuanzebe, Donny Van De Beek and Anthony Martial, among others. It is feasible that some of these will leave too.

