Report: Erik ten Hag Will Watch Manchester United's Final Game At Selhurst Park

Erik ten Hag is preparing to take charges as the next permanent manager of Manchester United. Ralf Rangnick will end his term as the club's interim manager after the final game of the Premier League.

Patrick Viera's Crystal Palace will try to end the Red Devils' Europa League chances as the Mancunians struggle towards the end of a miserable season. Erik ten Hag will have a broken dressing room t be managed at his disposal.

Ralf Rangnick, the former Leipzig manager and sporting director has failed miserably at Old Trafford with his way of approaching both tactically and mentally on the pitch.

Erik Ten Hag

According to Laurie Whitwell of the Athletic, the Dutch manager will watch the Selhurst Park game closely and make notes of the problems faced by the club.

More people will look forward to this game as the new gaffer brings in his innovative ideas and prospectives for building this dysfunctional team to the next level. 

Steve McClaren and Mitchell van der Gaag will join the club's backroom staff and provide hands-on support to the team's overall development.

Announcement of the latest appointments in the coaching staff will take place soon 

Report: Erik ten Hag Will Watch Manchester United's Final Game At Selhurst Park

