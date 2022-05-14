Report: Erik ten Hag Will Watch Manchester United's Final Game At Selhurst Park
Erik ten Hag is preparing to take charges as the next permanent manager of Manchester United. Ralf Rangnick will end his term as the club's interim manager after the final game of the Premier League.
Patrick Viera's Crystal Palace will try to end the Red Devils' Europa League chances as the Mancunians struggle towards the end of a miserable season. Erik ten Hag will have a broken dressing room t be managed at his disposal.
Ralf Rangnick, the former Leipzig manager and sporting director has failed miserably at Old Trafford with his way of approaching both tactically and mentally on the pitch.
According to Laurie Whitwell of the Athletic, the Dutch manager will watch the Selhurst Park game closely and make notes of the problems faced by the club.
More people will look forward to this game as the new gaffer brings in his innovative ideas and prospectives for building this dysfunctional team to the next level.
Steve McClaren and Mitchell van der Gaag will join the club's backroom staff and provide hands-on support to the team's overall development.
Announcement of the latest appointments in the coaching staff will take place soon
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Report: Xavi Hernandez Has Spoken About Manchester United Target Signing Transfer Frenkie De Jong And Barcelona
- Report: Erik Ten Hag Has Wasted No Time - Today He Already Has A List Of Target Signings After Meeting With Manchester United
- Erik Ten Hag's Transfer Planning In Trouble After Manchester United Missed Out On Four Desired Signing Targets
- Report: Manchester United Dream Signings For Striker And Midfield Erik Ten Hag - Dutchman Rebuild Plans
- Report: Frenkie De Jong Update By Fabrizio Romano - Manchester United Target Signing For Erik Ten Hag Rebuild
- Report: Frenkie De Jong To Manchester United 95% Complete
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon