Report: Fabrizio Romano Revealed That Manchester United Board Opposed To Any New Signings In January

Lately, information about Manchester United's board decisions made back in January regarding new signings have been leaked. 

The current season is about to end with just one game left to play, which is certainly a relief for Manchester United fans.

Ralf Rangnick's side will travel to South London for the last game of the season against Crystal Palace.

Compared to last year when the Red Devils ended up in second place, this year's performance has had a huge fall.

With the Old Trafford side struggling to secure a sixth place that qualifies them for the UEFA Europa League.

Manchester United Logo

According to Journalist Fabrizio Romano, there is an important factor that contributed to this failing team. The Manchester United Board. 

It was claimed that the Red Devils Board refused to sign any new players in January, with the excuse of saving the budget for the summer.

Manchester United had the opportunity to sign Luis Diaz who is now doing great at Liverpool. 

There were also Midfielders like Boubacar Kamara and Zakaria who could have been of help for United, to at least secure a Champions League qualification spot.

But in the end the Board gave its final word opposing to any signing in January, and probably giving up what was left of the season.

