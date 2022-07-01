Report: Feyenoord Defender Tyrell Malacia To Become Erik Ten Hag's First Signing For Manchester United As Agent Issues Sorted
Tyrell Malacia should now become Erik Ten Hag's first signing for Manchester United according to a report, as issues regarding his agent have been fixed.
The Red Devils have been in the market for a full back this summer, but it was expected it would be one on the right of defence. However, it has been made clear recently that the club are trying to sign the left back from Feyenoord.
Allegedly, new boss Erik Ten Hag is a big fan of the 22 year old - and he played against him while managing AFC Ajax. United were first heavily linked to the player earlier in the week, and it became clear that they could very well hijack the deal that was almost complete to take him to Olympique Lyon in France.
it was widely reported that the deal was done barring personal terms, and that the deal would go through. However this morning, it has been said that there have been issues regarding the agency and representation with the player - causing difficulty in the completion of the transfer.
Allegedly, the player was not authorised to use his agent to negotiate personal terms, so instead had to switch and use his father to do the job instead.
Now though, this issue has been sorted according to Simon Stone of the BBC, and it is looking like he will now sign for the club.
