Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Feyenoord Defender Tyrell Malacia To Become Erik Ten Hag's First Signing For Manchester United As Agent Issues Sorted

Tyrell Malacia should now become Erik Ten Hag's first signing for Manchester United according to a report, as issues regarding his agent have been fixed.

The Red Devils have been in the market for a full back this summer, but it was expected it would be one on the right of defence. However, it has been made clear recently that the club are trying to sign the left back from Feyenoord.

Allegedly, new boss Erik Ten Hag is a big fan of the 22 year old - and he played against him while managing AFC Ajax. United were first heavily linked to the player earlier in the week, and it became clear that they could very well hijack the deal that was almost complete to take him to Olympique Lyon in France.

Malacia

it was widely reported that the deal was done barring personal terms, and that the deal would go through. However this morning, it has been said that there have been issues regarding the agency and representation with the player - causing difficulty in the completion of the transfer.

Allegedly, the player was not authorised to use his agent to negotiate personal terms, so instead had to switch and use his father to do the job instead.

Now though, this issue has been sorted according to Simon Stone of the BBC, and it is looking like he will now sign for the club.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Malacia
News

Report: Feyenoord Defender Tyrell Malacia To Become Erik Ten Hag's First Signing For Manchester United As Agent Issues Sorted

By Rhys Jamesjust now
Lingard
Transfers

Report: Tottenham Considering Move For Jesse Lingard Following Manchester United Departure

By Alex Wallace6 minutes ago
Joel Glazer and Avram Glazer
Opinions

Manchester United Fail To Complete A Signing In June For The First Time Since 2010

By Alex Wallace41 minutes ago
lisandro martinez
News

Report: Manchester United To Make 'Major Push' To Sign Ajax And Argentina Defender Lisandro Martinez

By Rhys James1 hour ago
Malacia
News

Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Still Working To Complete Tyrell Malacia Deal

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Erik ten Hag
News

Report: Manager Erik Ten Hag's First Week of Pre-Season With Manchester United Claimed To Be Intense

By Saul Escudero8 hours ago
Richarlison
Transfers

Former Manchester United And Arsenal Target Richarlison Signs For Tottenham

By Alex Wallace18 hours ago
tyrell malacia
News

'Not Your Typical Player' - Tyrell Malacia's Personal Trainer Gives His Overview Ahead Of Manchester United Switch

By Rhys James19 hours ago