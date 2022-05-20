Skip to main content
Report: French National Team Manager Is Not Happy With Raphael Varane's First Season At Manchester United

Raphael Varane has been through a tough debut season with Manchester United, most of it due to injuries which prevented him from showing his full potential. 

The 29-year-old has participated in just 22 matches in the Premier League this season and has missed 15 thanks to injury time.

Raphael Varane

The Red Devils have had a bad time as a whole this season and adding the absence of such a great defender as is Rapha Varane has to hurt.

Erik Ten Hag will try to keep his Centre-back injury-free the upcoming season. He’s most likely going to be option number one of defenders under the Dutchman.

Varane is a key player in the France national team defence and manager Didier Deschamps has spoken on his first season with the Red Devils, questioning Old Trafford side's role in his under performing situation.

According to reports from GFFN“He has not been at his best but is his club at its best? It is not the happiest period,” Deschamps said after calling him up for next month’s set of international games.

