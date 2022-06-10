Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Frenkie De Jong 'Happy' to Join Manchester United After Barcelona Transfer Decision

Frenkie De Jong is now "Happy" to join Manchester United, according to a report.

The midfielder has been linked with the club ever since the arrival of his former manager Erik Ten Hag in Manchester - and despite Barcelona's apparent desire to keep the player, their financial issues mean they may be forced to sell.

The pair worked together at AFC Ajax, and could be reunited again.

de jong

The Daily Mirror report that the 25 year-old has accepted Barcelona's decision to let him go and is now ready to join The Red Devils if that is what his club want, despite initially being reluctant to join a club without Champions League football.

Currently, they value the player at £75million if the report is to be believed.

On top of the Spanish team's economic difficulties, the deal may also affect manager Xavi's desire to sign Manchester City's midfielder Bernado Silva, according to the article, who is also said to be valued at £75million.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

de jong
News

Report: Frenkie De Jong 'Happy' to Join Manchester United After Barcelona Transfer Decision

By Rhys James18 seconds ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Jude Bellingham Remains Top of Manchester United Wishlist

By Alex Wallace14 minutes ago
Christopher Nkunku
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Target Christopher Nkunku Set to Sign New RB Leipzig Deal

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Darwin Nunez with Benfica
Transfers

Report: Darwin Nunez Will Sign for Liverpool - Manchester United are Out of the Race

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Mata goal
Quotes

Juan Mata Releases Heartfelt Video to Say Goodbye to Manchester United Fans

By Rhys James1 hour ago
Andreas Pereira
News

Report: Manchester United Midfielder Andreas Pereira to be Given Chance to Impress Erik Ten Hag

By Rhys James2 hours ago
Marco Asensio
Transfers

Report: Jorge Mendes is in Talks With Manchester United for Marco Asensio

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago
De Jong pic
Transfers

Report: Frenkie De Jong Agrees Personal Terms with Manchester United

By Alex Wallace5 hours ago