Report: Frenkie De Jong 'Happy' to Join Manchester United After Barcelona Transfer Decision

Frenkie De Jong is now "Happy" to join Manchester United, according to a report.

The midfielder has been linked with the club ever since the arrival of his former manager Erik Ten Hag in Manchester - and despite Barcelona's apparent desire to keep the player, their financial issues mean they may be forced to sell.

The pair worked together at AFC Ajax, and could be reunited again.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The Daily Mirror report that the 25 year-old has accepted Barcelona's decision to let him go and is now ready to join The Red Devils if that is what his club want, despite initially being reluctant to join a club without Champions League football.

Currently, they value the player at £75million if the report is to be believed.

On top of the Spanish team's economic difficulties, the deal may also affect manager Xavi's desire to sign Manchester City's midfielder Bernado Silva, according to the article, who is also said to be valued at £75million.

