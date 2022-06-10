Report: Frenkie De Jong 'Happy' to Join Manchester United After Barcelona Transfer Decision
Frenkie De Jong is now "Happy" to join Manchester United, according to a report.
The midfielder has been linked with the club ever since the arrival of his former manager Erik Ten Hag in Manchester - and despite Barcelona's apparent desire to keep the player, their financial issues mean they may be forced to sell.
The pair worked together at AFC Ajax, and could be reunited again.
The Daily Mirror report that the 25 year-old has accepted Barcelona's decision to let him go and is now ready to join The Red Devils if that is what his club want, despite initially being reluctant to join a club without Champions League football.
Currently, they value the player at £75million if the report is to be believed.
On top of the Spanish team's economic difficulties, the deal may also affect manager Xavi's desire to sign Manchester City's midfielder Bernado Silva, according to the article, who is also said to be valued at £75million.
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Report: Xavi Hernandez Has Spoken About Manchester United Target Signing Transfer Frenkie De Jong And Barcelona
- Report: Erik Ten Hag Has Wasted No Time - Today He Already Has A List Of Target Signings After Meeting With Manchester United
- Erik Ten Hag's Transfer Planning In Trouble After Manchester United Missed Out On Four Desired Signing Targets
- Report: Manchester United Dream Signings For Striker And Midfield Erik Ten Hag - Dutchman Rebuild Plans
- Report: Frenkie De Jong Update By Fabrizio Romano - Manchester United Target Signing For Erik Ten Hag Rebuild
- Report: Frenkie De Jong To Manchester United 95% Complete
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon