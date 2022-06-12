Skip to main content
Report: Frenkie De Jong Has Been Asked About A Move To Manchester United This Summer Window - This Was His Response

According to a recent report, Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie De Jong was asked about a potential move to Manchester United after his game with the Netherlands National Team.

The Red Devils have been after the Dutch midfielder for around a month now, and negotiations have started not so long ago. 

The process have been advancing slowly but positively as the Old Trafford side have been having luck with the Barcelona economic situation.

Xavi Hernandez does not want his midfielder to go, but understands the urge of the Cules to gather resources for this summer window and to pay off some debt.

The 25-year-old has already claimed he feels good at Barca and wants Champions League football, being a downside for Manchester United as this is something they can not offer the player.

At the other hand, Frenkie De Jong's former manager Erik Ten Hag is now the new United manager and certainly has brilliant plans for the midfielder in the next season's squad.

The Dutch manager has been trying to convince De Jong and now the Red Devils have agreed in most of the terms with Barcelona for the Arkel born to move to Manchester United.

According to an interview from ESPN to Frenkie De Jong after his game with the Netherlands National team.

De Jong was asked: 

Journalist: Are you leaving the Catalan beaches for the cold of Manchester?

The number 21 between laughs answered: I don't think there, I can't.. I can't say anything.

