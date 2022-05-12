Skip to main content
Report: Frenkie De Jong Update By Fabrizio Romano - Manchester United Target Signing For Erik Ten Hag Rebuild

On Wednesday night, Barcelona Journalist Gerard Romero claimed that Frenkie De Jong could be linked to a summer transfer to Manchester United. Here is what Fabrizio Romano has to say about it.

According to claims, Barcelona wouldn't want to get rid of the Dutchman if they didn't need the money, talking financially wise the Cules are not doing so well.

And regarding De Jong, the Spanish side are very aware that if the 25-year-old does not perform as expected next season, his value could drop drastically from where it is.

de jong

A risk Barca wouldn't take, being the main reason for the selling of the Netherlands International.

De Jong has a contract with Barcelona until June 2026 and is currently valued at 70 million euros. A bid the Red Devils would have to make to land the midfielder.

According to Journalist Fabrizio Romano: "Frenkie de Jong situation. There has been contact with Manchester United, yes - but sources say there's no full/close agreement with Barcelona, as of today.

"Barça's financial situation could affect Frenkie's future - his priority is UEFA Champions League football. Erik Ten Hag will push."

Report: Frenkie De Jong Update By Fabrizio Romano - Manchester United Target Signing For Erik Ten Hag Rebuild

