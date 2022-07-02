Report: Frenkie De Jong's Team Trying To Rent Ole Gunnar Solskjaer House In Manchester - Surprising Statements From The Former Red Devils' Manager

According to a recent report, Frenkie De Jong would have sent his team to Manchester to look for a house where the Dutch midfielder could live while playing for the Red Devils.

These past weeks have been full of stress among the fan base of the Old Trafford side given how the negotiations had progressed, with little to no success in landing the first signing of the season.

IMAGO / PA Images

The consequences of the incredibly slow rate to sign new players for the next season, has triggered Cristiano Ronaldo into considering a possible exit from the Red Devils.

The Striker legend is running out of patience, as the United board has not been able to land a significant signing, so far the only new arrival this summer is Tyrell Malacia.

The Frenkie De Jong saga is no different as it has taken very long for the Old Trafford side to reach an agreement, now even Chelsea is watching closely to what could happen with Barcelona and Manchester United.

The Cules president went on to speak a different story from what was expected this week. He said that Barcelona will try their best to keep the number 21, as the Dutch midfielder wants to stay in Catalonia.

The only problem is his salary which could take a huge cut, this would be a good reason for Frenkie De Jong to move to the Theatre of Dreams this summer.

According to a recent report from outlet Mirror: Frenkie de Jong's team are trying to rent Solskjaer's home in Manchester.

"Now he's [Solskjaer] left the Red Devils, it's free again. De Jong's team contacted Ole about renting the place, but he told them Haaland has got first option, if he wants it."

Author Verdict:

This could be great news for Manchester United as they are already considering a place to live while De Jong performs in the Old Trafford side.

Hopefully, the board could reach an agreement for the Dutchman soon.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon