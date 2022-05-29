Skip to main content
Report: Gareth Southgate Believes Harry Maguire Is Still The Best Manchester United Defender

IMAGO / Sportimage

According to claims the English National team manager Gareth Southgate has always backed Centre-back Harry Maguire, he believes the defender is the best of Manchester United.

Maguire was used as a subject of anger during the last international double-header which forced manager Southgate into the unlikely mood of firing a few shots at the fans in defence of the 29-year-old.

Harry Maguire

According to outlet The Mirror: The England coach said Harry Maguire is still among the best options available in his cards.

He said: “There’s obviously a big change around at Manchester United and that’s going to affect everything. For me, he’s still their best centre-back - I’m sure the new manager will watch the games back and have his own view.

“For us, with all our data across the season, he’s been the same. Although the perception is that he is at a certain level, he’s still among our top two or three. The fact is that Harry and John have been our best pairing.”

When asked if he had any regrets about speaking out, Southgate added: “I think it was right to make the point.

"I didn’t understand how a player - who hadn’t even kicked a ball in the game and who has been one of England’s best players for over four years - it was hard to quantify what he had done when there are boos when his name is read out."

“I didn’t understand that. I spoke to Harry briefly after the game but he kind of got on with it.”

