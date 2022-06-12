Skip to main content
Report: Harry Maguire to Hold Talks With Erik Ten Hag Regarding Manchester United Captaincy

Harry Maguire will hold talks with Erik Ten Hag regarding the Manchester United captains armband, according to a report.

The centre back endured a tough campaign last time around, with a large section of fans and pundits questioning his place in the team  and even more so his status as club captain - as his team fought for European football despite title aspirations the club had at the start of the season.

Other players such as Cristiano Ronaldo, David De Gea and Bruno Fernandes have been suggested by some to take over as the new skipper, but so far there has been no clear indication that the new manager will make a change in that area.

Harry Maguire

The Daily Star claim that The 29 year-old, who is currently on England duty, will have a discussion with the boss in pre-season about his role in the team.

The report states that he is determined to hang on to his job as captain, despite the shouts that he should make way for someone else.

Maguire will return to training later than most of the squad, due to playing in the Nations League tournament with his country, but pre-season will officially start on June 27th.

