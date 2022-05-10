Report: How Much Money The Glazers Want In Order To Sell Manchester United Following Protests From Fans

Following Manchester United's poor management over the years, reflected in the results. The supporters are desperate for the Glazers to give up and sell the club.

The American owners have been criticized by United supporters since they bought the Old Trafford side back in 2005 for 790 million pounds.

Nonetheless, it all started when Manchester United decided to join the unsuccessful European Super League.

IMAGO / PA Images

It is known that Joel Glazer had been the most interested in conforming the association.

As a consequence, the owners have seen a complete breakdown in their relationship with fans, with supporters getting together outside Old Trafford on Saturday demanding that the Glazers sell the club.

Joel Glazer apologised for Manchester United's attachment to the Super League, publishing a letter to the fans asking to rebuild the owner's relationship with the supporters.

According to Outlet The Mirror: an offer of 4 billion pounds would tempt the Glazer brothers Joel and Avram to finally give up control of the Red Devils.

The Glazers will not sell Manchester United for less. The owners were confident the price tag would have been met if the Super League did not collapse.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon