Report: How Much Money The Glazers Want In Order To Sell Manchester United Following Protests From Fans

The Glazer family have reportedly set a price tag to Manchester United

Following Manchester United's poor management over the years, reflected in the results. The supporters are desperate for the Glazers to give up and sell the club.

The American owners have been criticized by United supporters since they bought the Old Trafford side back in 2005 for 790 million pounds.

Nonetheless, it all started when Manchester United decided to join the unsuccessful European Super League.

Joel Glazer and Avram Glazer

It is known that Joel Glazer had been the most interested in conforming the association.

As a consequence, the owners have seen a complete breakdown in their relationship with fans, with supporters getting together outside Old Trafford on Saturday demanding that the Glazers sell the club.

Joel Glazer apologised for Manchester United's attachment to the Super League, publishing a letter to the fans asking to rebuild the owner's relationship with the supporters.

According to Outlet The Mirror: an offer of 4 billion pounds would tempt the Glazer brothers Joel and Avram to finally give up control of the Red Devils.

The Glazers will not sell Manchester United for less. The owners were confident the price tag would have been met if the Super League did not collapse.

News

Report: How Much Money The Glazers Want In Order To Sell Manchester United Following Protests From Fans

By Saul Escudero12 seconds ago
News

Report: Manchester United Was Dismissed By Norwegian Forward Erling Haaland From Borussia Dortmund Here Is Why

By Saul Escudero13 hours ago
Quotes

Manchester United Academy Director Nick Cox Privileged to Have Jimmy Murphy as Role Model

By Alan Bince18 hours ago
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Leads The Negotiations To Sign Uruguay Forward Darwin Nunez From Benfica

By Saul Escudero18 hours ago
Transfers

Karim Adeyemi's Agent Confirms Manchester United's Interest Despite Borussia Dortmund Transfer

By Alan Bince18 hours ago
Transfers

Edinson Cavani Opens Up On Boca Juniors Interest

By Alan Bince19 hours ago
Transfers

Manchester United Monitoring RB Leipzig Defender Nordi Mukiele

By Alan Bince20 hours ago
Media

Report: Fabrizio Romano Lastest Update On Manchester United Center Forward Cristiano Ronaldo

By Saul Escudero20 hours ago