Report: John Stones Broke The Silence On Manchester United Centre-Back Harry Maguire Criticism

England Defender John Stones Broke The Silence On Manchester United Centre-Back Harry Maguire Criticism
Harry Maguire's team-mate John Stones has spoken in his defence, claiming that much of the criticism towards Manchester United Centre-back has been out of hand.
This has been probably the worst season on record for everyone at the Red Devils, but even more for Maguire.
The defender was also booed by England fans and received a bomb threat at his family's house.
Stones has openly claimed that he enjoys playing alongside the number 6 for the Three Lions.
According to an interview from the outlet The Mirror, John Stones said:
“I think some of the criticism that I’ve seen personally and over this season has been harsh,”
Then he added: “I don’t want to get into that but I think how he’s conducted himself on and off the pitch, he should be extremely proud of that and, all I can say is, I enjoy playing with Harry and I hope that we can do for many more years to come."
“I used to play against Harry as a kid and I knew his quality then. I think he was the age group older than me but I got the opportunity to play against them and it took quite a few years to be able to play with him here."
“I think we hit off straight away, he is an incredible person off the pitch, first and foremost, and an incredible partner and player to play with on the pitch."
“So I hope we can keep playing together and building this partnership, whoever it may be, in a back three or back four.”
