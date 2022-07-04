Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United Aiming To Complete Five Signings This Month Amid Christian Eriksen And Frenkie De Jong Links

Manchester United are looking to complete five signings by the end of this month, according to a report.

After a disappointing season in 21/22, it is no surprise that somewhat of a squad overhaul is being planned at the club and with the departures of several players such as Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard and more, transfers are certainly needed.

With a deal for Feyenoord left back Tyrell Malacia just complete  according to reports, The Red Devils are looking for another four players to add to the squad according to The MEN.

christian eriksen

They say that a deal with Frenkie De Jong has already been agreed in principle, with certain details still being worked out, and a bid for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez launched last week.

Reports today say that Christian Eriksen has verbally agreed to join the club, with contract details still to be finalized.

A backup goalkeeper is also being looked at, The MEN say, with the departure of Dean Henderson on loan to Nottingham Forest leaving a gap in that area of the squad.

United fly to Bangkok on Friday and are said to be aiming to to complete signings before that - leaving more time for the new additions to adapt.

christian eriksen
