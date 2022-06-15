Report: Manchester United Among Three Premier League Clubs Targeting Christian Eriksen

Manchester United are among three Premier League clubs interested in signing Christian Eriksen, according to a report.

The Danish international impressed after joining Brentford in January, as the club won seven of the 10 games he started - while scoring one goal and providing four assists.

Now though, he is out of contract and must either sign a new contract or join another club for free.

Making a fantastic recovery from his cardiac arrest in the Euros last summer, it is said he has attracted a lot of interest.

The Red Devils are allegedly one club targeting the playmaker, with his old club Spurs, as well as Brentford interested. This is according to journalist Tom Collomosse who posted on Twitter:

The midfielder will assess his future upon his return from holiday, according to the report, and he also eluded to there being more unnamed clubs in the league who are interested.

Eriksen has already spoken about his options himself to the media: “I have different offers and options, which we are considering, and then we make a decision.”

“I would love to play Champions League football again. I know how much fun it is, but it isn’t essential for me.”

