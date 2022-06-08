Report: Manchester United and Chelsea to Compete For PSV Star

Manchester United and Chelsea are set to compete to sign PSV star, according to a report.

Ibrahim Sangare, who plays in midfield for the Dutch side, helped his club to a second place finish last season - while playing a total of 49 games across all competitions.

He contributed four goals and four assists in this time from the centre of the park - now cemented as an important player.

Both The Red Devils and Chelsea are said to be on the lookout for midfielders this summer, and the Ivory Coast international is said to be one of them.

Sky Sports have claimed that both are interested, and he is at this point confident he will play in the Premier League this season.

The 24 year-old is reported to have a release clause in his contract which can be activated if a club offers £35million.

With United also linked to midfielders such as Frenkie De Jong, the success of this deal, if true, may depend on that.

