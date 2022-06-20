Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester United And Erik Ten Hag Inform Brandon Williams Of Their Transfer Stance, Following Norwich Loan

Manchester United have informed Brandon Williams of their stance on his possible transfer, according to a report.

The Englishman spent last season on loan at Norwich, where he became a regular despite finishing bottom of the Premier League. Williams received 29 appearances in all competitions, also getting one assist in the process.

With the club already fine in terms of depth in the full-back position, it seems unclear whether or not they would want to keep him at the club, although the quality of depth may not be up to standard.

Jonathan Shrager revealed this on Twitter earlier:

He reported that The Red Devils have let him know that he may leave Manchester if a club pursues a transfer for the 21 year old, as they can't guarantee him first team football. But, they would prefer he he stayed to fight for it.

Whether or not the defender will stay for United's pre season tour remains to be seen, but he may yet get a chance to impress Erik Ten Hag in training and in friendly matches before a decision is made.

Authors Verdict

Williams has shown he has passion on the pitch and a love for the club. He is still very young and it wouldn't surprise me if he went on to be a top player.

I would prefer to use him over Alex Telles at left-back, personally, but we will see what the manager's preference is.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

williams
News

Report: Manchester United And Erik Ten Hag Inform Brandon Williams Of Their Transfer Stance, Following Norwich Loan

By Rhys James14 seconds ago
Kalajdzic
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Show Interest In Sasa Kalajdzic

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
christian eriksen
Transfers

Report: Tottenham Unlikely To Stay In The Hunt For Manchester United Midfield Target

By Soumyajit Roy3 hours ago
lisandro martinez
News

Report: Manchester United Ready To Beat Arsenal To The Signing Of Ajax Defender Lisandro Martinez

By Rhys James5 hours ago
eriksen
News

Fabrizio Romano: Danish Midfielder Christian Eriksen Not A Priority For Spurs, With Manchester United And Brentford Still In The Race

By Rhys James7 hours ago
lisandro martinez
Transfers

Manchester United Preparing Offer For Ajax Defender

By Soumyajit Roy12 hours ago
Evanilson with Porto
Transfers

Report: Porto Turned Down Manchester United's Offer For The Signature Of Brazilian Centre-Forward Evanilson

By Saul Escudero13 hours ago
frenkie de jong
News

Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Considering New Bid For Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie De Jong

By Rhys JamesJun 19, 2022