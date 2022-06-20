Report: Manchester United And Erik Ten Hag Inform Brandon Williams Of Their Transfer Stance, Following Norwich Loan

Manchester United have informed Brandon Williams of their stance on his possible transfer, according to a report.

The Englishman spent last season on loan at Norwich, where he became a regular despite finishing bottom of the Premier League. Williams received 29 appearances in all competitions, also getting one assist in the process.

With the club already fine in terms of depth in the full-back position, it seems unclear whether or not they would want to keep him at the club, although the quality of depth may not be up to standard.

Jonathan Shrager revealed this on Twitter earlier:

He reported that The Red Devils have let him know that he may leave Manchester if a club pursues a transfer for the 21 year old, as they can't guarantee him first team football. But, they would prefer he he stayed to fight for it.

Whether or not the defender will stay for United's pre season tour remains to be seen, but he may yet get a chance to impress Erik Ten Hag in training and in friendly matches before a decision is made.

Authors Verdict

Williams has shown he has passion on the pitch and a love for the club. He is still very young and it wouldn't surprise me if he went on to be a top player.

I would prefer to use him over Alex Telles at left-back, personally, but we will see what the manager's preference is.

