Report: Manchester United And Erik Ten Hag's Stance On Paulo Dybala Revealed

Manchester United and Erik Ten Hag's stance on signing Paulo Dybala has been revealed, according to a report.

The Red Devils look to be chasing a number of transfer targets as things stand, and Dybala is one of the latest names that the club have been linked to signing recently.

Italian journalist Matta Moretto (Via UtdDistrict) has reported that the board at United like the Argentinian, but he is not a priority for manager Ten Hag, who is looking for a different profile of player. What exactly is in his profile that makes the Dutch boss disinterested is unclear, however.

The forward, capable of playing in most of the attacking areas, is available on a free transfer this summer after his contract expired with Serie A giants Juventus, and will no doubt attract the attention of some top European clubs. He played 39 goals in all competitions last season, scoring 15 goals and providing six assists.

So far, Ten Hag has opted to only seriously consider signing players who are familiar with Dutch football, particularly those that have played under him at Ajax in the past, which is one reason why he might not be of interest to the coach. 

