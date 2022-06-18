Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Are Out Of The Race to Sign Christian Eriksen

Manchester United are effectively out of the race to sign Christian Eriksen, according to a report.

The Danish international impressed after spending the second half of the season at Brentford in the last campaign - showing great courage to recover from his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.

Now a out of contract, Eriksen may sign for any club on a free this summer, and there have been three main teams linked with him.

United, Spurs and a possible re-signing for Brentford have all been rumoured, but The Athletic have revealed that the 30 year old would prefer one of the latter two options.

Remaining in London is said to be one of the playmaker's main priorities, which means it is now allegedly a fight between The Bees and The Lilywhites.

According to the report, Antonio Conte is "Confident" about what his team can offer Eriksen, and the player has also had a talk with Brentford manager Thomas Frank about re-signing.

The 2019 Champions League finalist appeared in 11 games in the Premier League last season - scoring one goal and providing a further four assists in the process.

