Report: Manchester United and Arsenal Set to Battle For Juventus Forward Paulo Dybala
According to a report, Manchester United and Arsenal among other clubs are set to battle to sign Juventus forward Paulo Dybala.
The 28 year-old's contract expires at the end of the current season, and he is expected to leave Turin in search of a new challenge.
ESPN have said that among some unnamed clubs in Italy and Spain: United, Arsenal and Newcastle have all asked to be kept updated on his situation, while Tottenham have also made contact some time ago.
According to the report, The Red Devils and Arsenal are both in the market for forwards this summer, while Newcastle are looking to continue their rebuild too.
It is said that Spurs coach Antonio Conte wants to overhaul his squad in the coming transfer window, and the club had held talks to sign the Argentinian in 2019 before a deal failed to be reached.
It is reported that no advanced talks are in progress to sign the player, however, and he will consider his options in the coming weeks.
