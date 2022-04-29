Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester United and Arsenal Set to Battle For Juventus Forward Paulo Dybala

According to a report, Manchester United and Arsenal among other clubs are set to battle to sign Juventus forward Paulo Dybala.

The 28 year-old's contract expires at the end of the current season, and he is expected to leave Turin in search of a new challenge.

ESPN have said that among some unnamed clubs in Italy and Spain: United, Arsenal and Newcastle have all asked to be kept updated on his situation, while Tottenham have also made contact some time ago.

Dybala

According to the report, The Red Devils and Arsenal are both in the market for forwards this summer, while Newcastle are looking to continue their rebuild too.

It is said that Spurs coach Antonio Conte wants to overhaul his squad in the coming transfer window, and the club had held talks to sign the Argentinian in 2019 before a deal failed to be reached.

It is reported that no advanced talks are in progress to sign the player, however, and he will consider his options in the coming weeks.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Dybala
News

Report: Manchester United and Arsenal Set to Battle For Juventus Forward Paulo Dybala

By Rhys Jamesjust now
imago1011633196h
News

Done Deal: Austrian FA Reach a Total Agreement With Ralf Rangnick to Manage Austria National Football Team

By Alan Bince58 minutes ago
Ralf Rangnick
Quotes

Ralf Rangnick Admits Draw With Chelsea Was 'Lucky' and Praises 'Not Normal' Cristiano Ronaldo

By Rhys James13 hours ago
Ralf Rangnick
News

Report: Ralf Rangnick Set to Work for Both Manchester United and Austria

By Alex Wallace14 hours ago
Ronaldo
Match Day

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Equalising Goal for Manchester United Against Chelsea

By Alex Wallace15 hours ago
Glazers Out
News

Manchester United Fans Protest About Glazer Ownership During Chelsea Clash

By Alex Wallace16 hours ago
Ralf Rangnick
News

Report: Manchester United Interim Manager Ralf Rangnick Close To Become New Head Coach For Austria National Team

By Saul Escudero16 hours ago
Photo Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse March 19 , 2022 Naples, Italy soccer Napoli vs Udinese - Italian Football Championship League A TIM 2021/2022 - Diego Armando Maradona stadium. In the pic: Victor Osimhen
News

Report: Manchester United Table Offer for Serie A Striker Amidst Arsenal Interest

By Kaustubh Pandey21 hours ago