Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester United to Bid For Inter Milan Defender Alessandro Bastoni, With Spurs and Manchester City Interested

Manchester United are preparing a bid for Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni, according to a report, with Spurs and Man City also interested.

The Red Devils are in need of a central defender this summer, with squad players Eric Bailly and Phil Jones looking set to leave - and the future of the loaned Axel Tuanzebe uncertain.

La Gazetta Dello Sport say that Inter need to sell one of their stars this transfer window and that the Italy international seems the most likely to depart the club.

Alessandro Bastoni

Erik Ten Hag is a big fan of the player, according to the outlet, but other clubs like the aforementioned City and Spurs and also strongly interested - with Antonio Conte coaching him in the past.

However, they also state that they will not listen to any offers below a steep 60m Euros.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Alessandro Bastoni
News

Report: Manchester United to Bid For Inter Milan Defender Alessandro Bastoni, With Spurs and Manchester City Interested

By Rhys James22 seconds ago
Antony
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Is Linked To Brazilian Forward Antony From Ajax Amid Interest From Newcastle And Liverpool

By Saul Escudero38 minutes ago
Lingard
News

Report: Manchester United's Jesse Lingard Being Considered By West Ham

By Rhys James2 hours ago
DONNY
Transfers

Manchester United Midfielder Donny Van De Beek Says Goodbye To Everton Following The End Of His Loan Time At Goodison Park

By Saul Escudero11 hours ago
Eredivisie: Ajax v Feyenoord Amsterdam - Guus Til of Feyenoord, Jurrien Timber of Ajax during the match between Ajax v Feyenoord at Johan Cruijff ArenA on 20 March 2022 in Amsterdam
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Have Discussed Defender Jurrien Timber From Ajax Again Internally In The Last 48 Hours

By Saul Escudero12 hours ago
Emmanuel Dennis
Transfers

The Players From Premier League Relegated Teams Manchester United Should Give A Look To For The Summer

By Saul Escudero13 hours ago
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
Transfers

Breaking: Lazio President Spoke On Manchester United Signing Target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

By Saul Escudero18 hours ago
Martial
Transfers

Report: Sevilla President Confirms The Return Of Anthony Martial To Manchester United

By Saul Escudero19 hours ago