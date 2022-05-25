Report: Manchester United to Bid For Inter Milan Defender Alessandro Bastoni, With Spurs and Manchester City Interested
Manchester United are preparing a bid for Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni, according to a report, with Spurs and Man City also interested.
The Red Devils are in need of a central defender this summer, with squad players Eric Bailly and Phil Jones looking set to leave - and the future of the loaned Axel Tuanzebe uncertain.
La Gazetta Dello Sport say that Inter need to sell one of their stars this transfer window and that the Italy international seems the most likely to depart the club.
Erik Ten Hag is a big fan of the player, according to the outlet, but other clubs like the aforementioned City and Spurs and also strongly interested - with Antonio Conte coaching him in the past.
However, they also state that they will not listen to any offers below a steep 60m Euros.
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Report: Xavi Hernandez Has Spoken About Manchester United Target Signing Transfer Frenkie De Jong And Barcelona
- Report: Erik Ten Hag Has Wasted No Time - Today He Already Has A List Of Target Signings After Meeting With Manchester United
- Erik Ten Hag's Transfer Planning In Trouble After Manchester United Missed Out On Four Desired Signing Targets
- Report: Manchester United Dream Signings For Striker And Midfield Erik Ten Hag - Dutchman Rebuild Plans
- Report: Frenkie De Jong Update By Fabrizio Romano - Manchester United Target Signing For Erik Ten Hag Rebuild
- Report: Frenkie De Jong To Manchester United 95% Complete
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon